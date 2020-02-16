share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Research Shows We All Should Absolutely, Relentlessly Roast Our Friends

Disparagement humor, the fancy term for your sick burns, acts as a social lubricant, putting people at ease around each other.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Feb 17, 2020
roasting-min.jpg
Image Credit: “Brooklyn 99”
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefriendship
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related