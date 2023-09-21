The Buzz Cut: Rose McGowan Calls Natalie Portman’s Feminist Activism at Oscars a “Fraud”

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Actor Natalie Portman attended the Oscars this year in a Dior cape embroidered with the names of female filmmakers who were snubbed in this year’s award season. However, fellow actor Rose McGowan feels this act of protest was a “fraud,” noting Portman’s production house has barely finished any projects with female filmmakers. Thankfully, Portman’s response to McGowan was that of taking responsibility, rather than a mere cop-out.

Fashion designer, author, and activist Wendell Rodricks passed away in his Goa family home this week. He was best known for the inception of resort wear in India, for his work with environmentally conscious fashion, and his LGBTQIA+ rights activism. He will be missed.

Do the sports teams we support always have to be extraordinary performers? Sometimes, they can be mediocre, and that’s alright. Here’s to mild engagement with sports teams that are just there.

The nuclear family structure may have made lives better for adults, but worse for children. Rather than large family units that protect the vulnerable, the nuclear family helps only those who are most privileged within the family unit.

Fascinating: People who were born blind from birth can never develop schizophrenia — but vision loss later in life actually increases an individual’s likelihood of developing a psychiatric disorder. Scientists believe that the brain’s ability to make predictions, and the way our vision informs those predictions, could have a possible link to a reason why.

Heterosexual couples have quite a bit to learn from how same-sex couples navigate relationship equality, as same-sex couples rarely slide into gender-based patterns of work — and dissatisfaction.

Rather than liberating white-collar workers from long hours at work, here’s how the laptop has turned their entire lives into an office, leading to a new normal for professionals who are expected to be available 24/7 — and burning them out quicker.

An asexual man writes about the struggles of navigating the sadness of being trapped in a South Asian arranged marriage. However, with good conversation as an unlikely ally, the dying marriage slowly morphed into a lovely friendship and eventual divorce

Museums are finding ways to make artwork accessible to the visually impaired via alt-text. “Instead of repeating caption information noting a work’s medium or providing historical background, alt texts describe what sighted visitors would see.”