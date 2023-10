Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on. Each week, one episode will be added here.

Extremist groups are attacking Valentine’s Day again. This year, the Bajrang Dal in Hyderabad have threatened to disrupt celebrations, asking the youth to commemorate the killing of soldiers in the 2019 Pulwama attack instead. In a country where premarital sex is still taboo, and extremist groups threaten and attack couples enjoying the holiday, is celebrating Valentine’s Day a revolutionary assertion? The team weighs in, on this week’s episode.