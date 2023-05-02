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Why Delhi’s Central Vista Project Has Sparked Debate About Development, Heritage

The redevelopment is taking place during the pandemic at a significant economic cost — uprooting heritage and forest cover in the process.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 18, 2021
what is central vista redevelopment
Image Credit: ANI
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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