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Cyclones Like Tauktae Are Becoming More Intense Due to Climate Change, Researchers Say

The Arabian Sea has warmed up over the years — leading even the weakest cyclones to become severe quickly.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 18, 2021
what caused cyclone tauktae
Image Credit: Getty Images
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FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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