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More Green Spaces in Cities Could Help Prevent Early Deaths, According to Research

Mumbai has only 2.5% of its space dedicated to public green spaces, making it among the least green worldwide.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Dec 9, 2019
more green spaces in cities
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BodiesHealthEnvironment
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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