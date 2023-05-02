share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Earth’s Atmospheric Layer is Shrinking Because of Carbon Emissions, Scientists Find

The human impact on the stratosphere can affect satellite operations, the GPS navigation system, and radio communications.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 13, 2021
how is global warming affecting atmosphere
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureEnvironmentatmosphere
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related