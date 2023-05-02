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Nearly 60 Million Hectares of Forests Have Regrown Worldwide Since 2000: Study

“But we can’t take this regeneration for granted – deforestation still claims millions of hectares every year, vastly more than is regenerated.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 12, 2021
can forests grow back naturally
Image Credit: The Nature Conservancy
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FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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