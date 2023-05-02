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Why Bill Gates’ Climate Philanthropy Doesn’t Fix the Problem

Bill Gates has been a key figure of sustainable innovation. But his strategy for a better world stops short of addressing the root causes of climate injustice.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 21, 2022
bill gates climate change
Image credit: Getty
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PowerPoliticsBill Gates
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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