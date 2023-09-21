share
Maharashtra Government Institutes Panel to Track Inter‑Caste, Inter‑Faith Marriages

The panel was set up to ensure women’s families are aware of their marriage, and to establish a resolution between them, if necessary.

Amlan Sarkar
Dec 15, 2022
inter-caste marriage
Image Credit: istock/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Tags
PowerPoliticshonor killing
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

