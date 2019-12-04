share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Only Four De‑Addiction Centers for Women Exist in India, Says Minister for Social Justice

Limited women-only rehabilitation centers and systemic issues restrict women’s access to treatment for substance abuse.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Dec 21, 2022
de-addiction centers for women
Image credit: Rehabs.in
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsHealth
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related