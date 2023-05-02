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Three Students Died By Suicide at a Coaching Center. Competitive Exam Systems Are Complicit

Standardized exams cater to a vision of meritocracy that doesn’t exist. It speaks to the flaws of a pedagogy that pits children against one another.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 14, 2022
coaching center
Image Credit: maktoobmedia.com
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PowerJusticeeducation
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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