The Swdl
I Self‑Diagnosed My Autism Because Nobody Else Would. Here’s Why That Needs to Change.

Researchers are calling people like me the lost generation of autistic adults, urging doctors to bring us into the health care system. But it’s not so easy.

Rakshita Shekhar
May 23, 2020
Rakshita holds a master's degree in intellectual and developmental disabilities from University of Kent, UK, and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Bangalore, India. She has over 10 years of experience facilitating learning for children and adults, across socio-economic categories and support needs, and currently teaches autistic students with a focus on developing their self and social identity. She has presented research on inclusive education in national and international forums.

