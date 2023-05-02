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Indians Living Abroad Are Feeling Grief, Despair. Many Are Using The Internet to Help.

“I just don’t know how to even begin processing this. All I can do is what I’m doing now.”

written by
Paroma Soni
published
May 8, 2021
indians living abroad
Image Credit: Depositphotos/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle.
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AuthorParoma Soni

Paroma Soni is a data journalist and videographer from Mumbai currently based in New York. Her work focuses on politics, human rights, gender, and culture. You can find her on social media at @paromasoni.

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