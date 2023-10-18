share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Aren't Videos, Memes Mocking Palestinian Deaths a Violation of Social Media Terms?

The videos employ humour to disguise hate speech -- and evade content moderation policies.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 31, 2023
Image Credit: TikTok
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturesocial media
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related