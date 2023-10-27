share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Aren’t Situationships Just Friendships With Benefits?

And more importantly, why do labels to avoid labels all inevitably cause such confusion?

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 28, 2023
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefriendships
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related