share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? 'I Enjoy Watching Movies, TV Shows By Myself'

Watching movies alone allows one to escape the discomfort one might experience in group settings that hinder their ability to enjoy what they're watching.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 24, 2023
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureIs This Normal?
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related