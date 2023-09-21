share
WHO Study: 42% of Women Face Physical, Verbal Abuse, Neglect During Childbirth

Researchers found forceful downward abdominal pressure and slapping to be the most common form of physical abuse women faced during childbirth.

Pallavi Prasad
Oct 22, 2019
