share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Nowhere in India Are C‑Section Rates What They Should Be

Some parts of the country see too many Cesareans; others see too few.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Apr 23, 2019
cesarean birth india
Image courtesy of CJKPHOTO via Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthc-sections
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related