The Swdl
Artificial Intelligence Is Poised to Take Control of Delivery Rooms

Alexa, how far apart are contractions?

written by
Anastasia Topalidou & Soo Downe, The Conversation
published
Dec 23, 2018
artificial intelligence and childbirth
Image courtesy of technologist.eu
AuthorAnastasia Topalidou & Soo Downe, The Conversation

Anastasia Topalidou, PhD, is a research associate at the University of Central Lancashire, specializing in the biomechanics of pregnancy and childbirth and thermal imaging. Soo Downe, PhD, is a professor of midwifery studies at the University of Central Lancashire.

