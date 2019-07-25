share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

WhatsApp Group Admins Are Not Liable For Others’ Messages, Bombay HC Says

Admins “cannot be expected to presume or to have advance knowledge of the criminal acts of the member of the group.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 26, 2021
bombay-hc-min-2-1.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticesexual harassment
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related