share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

WhatsApp Introduces Limits On Forwarding Messages to Only One Chat At a Time

The move is targeted toward limiting the spread of misinformation related to Covid19.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Apr 8, 2020
whatsapp limits forwarding messages to one chat at a time
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechcoronavirus
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related