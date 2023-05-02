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What It’s Like To Live With: Endometriosis

“I feel so angry and so helpless knowing how common it is, and yet how the medical community just neglects it.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 7, 2021
living with endometriosis
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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Tags
BodiesHealthchronic illness
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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