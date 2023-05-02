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A Plus‑Size Model Shares She’s Anorexic, Proves Appearance Isn’t Sole Marker of Eating Disorders

Plus-sized individuals may be less likely to seek help because of stereotypes around what an anorexic person looks like, experts say.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 7, 2021
can fat people have anorexia?
Image Credit: caffeinamagazine.it
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BodiesHealtheating disorders
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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