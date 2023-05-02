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We Asked Young Indians How They’re Coping With India’s Second Covid19 Wave

As young adults balance Covid relief work with studies and jobs, they find themselves more helpless than ever. We asked a few people why this year feels so different than 2020.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
May 7, 2021
covid second wave
Image Credit: Bigstock
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BodiesMindcovid19
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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