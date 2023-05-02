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17 Mount Everest Climbers Test Positive for Covid19

Outbreaks near Mount Everest are difficult to track, as Covid19 symptoms are similar to altitude sickness symptoms.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 6, 2021
covid19 altitude sickness
Image Credit: Getty Images
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BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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