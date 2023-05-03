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Drake’s Softboi Image Masks His Subtle Sexism

For Drake, a ‘good’ girl waits for him by the phone; a ‘bad’ girl wears short clothes and parties without him.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 7, 2019
Drake Softboi
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AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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