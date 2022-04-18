share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Happens to Right to Housing When We Call People ‘Encroachers’

The notion of the poor as “encroachers” and “illegal” residents further discourage state interventions as they become dispensable.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 21, 2022
delhi encroachers
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecitizenship
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related