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How Restricting Communities’ Access to Food Is a Form of Violence

Food-related restrictions, like the meat ban, harp on casteist and discriminatory notions of purity.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 14, 2022
meat ban india
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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