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Why Religious Violence Forces Us to Reckon With Our Own Traditions

Celebrations have now become a project to assimilate more Hindus into the fold while demonizing others.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 18, 2022
delhi Jahangirpuri riots
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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