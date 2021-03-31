share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We Need To Stop Calling People ‘Illegal Immigrants’

The phrase, currently in use to describe Rohingya refugees, dehumanizes people fleeing violence and frames them as a security threat.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 2, 2021
india rohingya refugees
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitycitizenship
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related