Khori Gaon Residents Left Homeless as Govt Rehabilitation Plan Excludes Most People

The demolition drive began in Faridabad this week — rendering more than one lakh people homeless without government rehabilitation.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 16, 2021
khori gaon residents houses demolished
Tags
PowerJusticehuman rights
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

