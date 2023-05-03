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Most People Will Regain Weight After Losing It; Here’s Why

Scientists are looking into what, exactly, causes the changes to metabolism behind yoyo weight loss.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 18, 2019
weight regain after diet
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BodiesHealthdiet
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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