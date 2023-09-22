share
The Swdl
UTIs Are Called the ‘Honeymoon Syndrome.’ Are They Inevitable For Sexually Active Women?

It is estimated that 50-60% of women have UTI, at least once, in their lifetime, and 25% go on to have recurrent infections.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 5, 2023
why do we get UTIs
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

