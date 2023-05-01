share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can You Have a Migraine Without a Headache? All You Need to Know About ‘Silent Migraines’

Unlike a regular migraine, which can last between four and 72 hours, a silent migraine usually lasts for about 15 to 30 minutes.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 30, 2023
can you have a migraine without headache?
Image credit: Istock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthmigraines
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related