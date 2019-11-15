share
The Swdl
Screaming Relieves Stress, Rage — Can it Be Therapeutic?

Scream therapy is controversial among psychologists — but for women, it’s a tool to express pent up rage.

Akankshya Bahinipaty
Mar 31, 2023
scream therapy
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorAkankshya Bahinipaty

Akankshya Bahinipaty writes about the intersection of gender, queerness, and race, especially in the South Asian context. Her background in political science and communication have shaped her past multimedia and broadcasting experience, and also her interest in current events.

