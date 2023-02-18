share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

TMI: People Tell Us What They Wish They Had Learned in Sex Ed

We asked readers to tell us the sex lessons they had to learn the hard way.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Feb 18, 2023
sex ed
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexsex education
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related