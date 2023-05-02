share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

More Than 1,600 Teachers Died of Covid19 During U.P. Panchayat Polls

Families of deceased polling officers should receive a compensation of Rs. 1 crore, the Allahabad High Court said last week.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 17, 2021
how many teachers died in up panchayat polls
Image Credit: ANI Photo
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus in india
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related