share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

UN Report: Myanmar Military Systematically Mass Raped Rohingyas With the Intention to Commit Genocide

Sexual violence perpetrated by the military was a “part of a deliberate, well-planned strategy to intimidate, terrorize and punish a civilian population.”

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Aug 26, 2019
UN Report: Myanmar Military Systematically Mass Raped Rohingyas With The Intention to Commit Genocide
Rohingya refugees from Myanmar carry belongings into a sprawling camp in Bangladesh. Image Credits: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyRohingya Violencesexual violence
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related