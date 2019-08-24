share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Humans May Have Already Committed the First Crime in Space

A celebrated NASA astronaut has been accused of committing identity theft from outer space.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 26, 2019
first crime in space
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietySciencespace
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related