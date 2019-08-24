The Buzz Cut: The Fairly Secret ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Is Somehow Already Done Filming

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

A Breaking Bad sequel, slated to release in 2020, has somehow already been shot, Bob Odenkirk (from spin-off Better Call Saul fame) told The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot,” he said of the movie that has been kept under wraps since rumors about its existence circulated last year.

*

There are influencers, and then there is the hate follow. What happens when you love the work of the former, but detest the latter? Thus is birthed the ‘unfluencer,’ who makes you do the opposite of whatever they’re peddling.

*

The Matrix is back with a fourth installment, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss in tow. The movie, already predicted to become a blockbuster upon release, will also be the first mainstream film to be directed by an openly transgender director –Lana Wachowski, who wrote the earlier Matrix trilogy before she came out as trans.

*

Queer Eye’s culture guru Karamo Brown is going to be on Dancing With The Stars, and is getting a lot of flak for his excitement to meet his future castmate: — ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who repeatedly fudged facts for U.S. President Donald Trump. While Brown says positive, open discourse is the best way to interact with a “polar opposite,” his fans aren’t so sure.

*

Frank Ocean, a lauded American singer-songwriter and rapper, changed the hip-hop music industry seven years ago — by admitting his first love was a man on the eve of the release of his first studio album. Since then, Ocean and his music have become mainstays in queer culture — here’s how.

*

Facebook, the beleaguered tech giant constantly censured for its irresponsibility toward accurate news dissemination, wants to be relevant again. This time around, Facebook is promising to ditch algorithms and have humans curate news on the site in a dedicated news section. Can we trust them?

*

Miley Cyrus, the openly pansexual and controversial pop star, has been receiving a lot of (unwarranted) flak for announcing a break-up with long-time lover and husband actor Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus was seen holidaying with reality star Kaitlynn Carter right after the announcement, which led many on social media to blame her pansexuality and accuse Cyrus of cheating on Hemsworth. Here’s her response.

*

As the media covered the trial of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, outlets constantly referred to the girls he assaulted as “underage women.” Is there such a thing? No.

*

Google has always been the ostensibly progressive alternative to other tech giants like Facebook that have been under fire for not reckoning with their power — until an anti-diversity memo from an employee launched the company into turmoil. The likes of Facebook and Twitter are reckoning with their failure to understand free speech in public, but Google is struggling with it in-house. This has ultimately led to the creation of a toxic workplace for its marginalized groups, and instigated the fall of its progressive facade.