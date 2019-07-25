share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Report: Sexual Violence as a Weapon of Conflict, Vigilanteism on the Rise Globally

India’s everyday reality finds mention alongside violent war-torn countries like South Sudan.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Jul 25, 2019
sexual violence against women
Image Credit: Roberto Schmidt/AFP
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyArmed Conflictsexual violence
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related