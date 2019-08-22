share
The Swdl
Boobs Are Sexualized, but How Important Are They to Women’s Sexual Pleasure?

“I’d rather be having their hands and mouths getting busy somewhere else, to be honest,” says Simran, 23.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 23, 2019
are boobs sexual
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

