share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

White Rice Consumption Linked to Increased Diabetes Risk In 21‑Country Study

Highly processed white rice — which is stripped of its nutritional value — causes blood sugar levels to spike.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Sep 7, 2020
white rice diabetes
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthdiabetes
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related