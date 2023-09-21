share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

4 in 10 Dementia Cases Worldwide May Be Preventable Through 12 Lifestyle Changes: Report

Curbing excessive drinking, smoking, and exposure to air pollution and second-hand smoke may reduce the likelihood of developing dementia.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 3, 2020
prevent dementia lifestyle changes
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/TheDetailTV
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related