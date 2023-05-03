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U.K. Restaurant Introduces ‘Gender‑Neutral’ Cocktails, Empowers No One

Cheers in the name of performative gender equality.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 13, 2019
gender-neutral cocktails
Image Credit: Burger & Lobster
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Societyfoodgender
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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