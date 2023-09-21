share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Barbie Toymaker Mattel Launches Line of Gender‑Neutral Dolls

“Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms.”

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 26, 2019
gender neutral barbie
Image Credit: Mattel
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyGender Neutralgender roles
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related