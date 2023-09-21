share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Report: 49% of Links to Open‑Access Child Sexual Abuse Content Shared Via Twitter

Microsoft Bing, Amazon and Google also had a significant number of URLs that led to child sexual abuse content.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 13, 2019
twitter-logo-building-min.jpg
Image Credit: FOX Business
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societysexual violencesocial media
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related