share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

TV Shows Are Retrospectively Removing Blackface Scenes. It’s Not Solidarity, It’s a Ploy for Relevance.

How do we deal with the problematic pop culture of the past, especially when it has entrenched itself into the nostalgic crevices of our psyche?

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 2, 2020
The Office blackface
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/NBC
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related