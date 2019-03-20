share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

EU Bars Pakistan’s National Airline After Pilots Accused of Cheating on Exams

Cheating is all too common and normalized in academic environments, both in Pakistan and in India.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 1, 2020
Pakistani pilots cheating
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecheating
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related